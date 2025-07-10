Flintshire Council yet to decide on tourism tax after Senedd vote

Flintshire Council has not yet considered whether to introduce the new tourism tax following the Senedd’s vote to allow councils to bring in a visitor levy from 2027.

Cabinet Member for Environment, Regeneration, Countryside and Tourism, Councillor Chris Dolphin, said: “The authority has not yet considered whether or not it will implement the proposed Visitor Levy. The Council will fully consider the Levy and weigh up the potential benefits and risks of implementation following consultation with a range of stakeholders including tourism businesses.”

The bill passed by the Senedd on 8 July by 37 votes to 13. It proposes a nightly charge of £1.30 plus VAT for stays in hotels, B&Bs, and self-catering accommodation. Guests staying in hostels or campsites would pay a lower rate of 75p per person per night, with those under 18 exempt.

If applied across Wales, the tax could raise approximately £33 million annually. However, each of Wales’s 22 local authorities will decide independently whether to introduce the levy in their area.

So far, only Anglesey and Cardiff councils have indicated plans to bring in the visitor tax. Wrexham Council has stated it has no plans to introduce the tax, with its Leader, Councillor Mark Pritchard, warning it could deter visitors, many attracted by the success of Wrexham AFC.

The legislation also includes a provision to create a register of visitor accommodation providers in Wales, setting the stage for future licensing regulations.

Supporters of the tax argue that visitors should contribute to the cost of local services, with the revenue reinvested to benefit communities and tourism infrastructure. Critics warn the tax could damage Wales’s tourism economy by discouraging visitors.

The tourism levy aligns Wales with other regions that have introduced similar charges, including Scottish councils gaining powers next year and Manchester’s visitor charge started in 2023.

Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford described the bill as a historic move, saying: “By passing this bill, we will give councils the choice to introduce a modest additional charge which would be reinvested to support a thriving, sustainable tourism industry.” He emphasised the levy as the first local tax designed and made in Wales for over 500 years.

Opposition voices, including Conservative shadow finance secretary Sam Rowlands, criticised the tax as harmful to the Welsh economy and tourism jobs, with many in the sector broadly opposed.

Plaid Cymru has voiced support through its shadow economy secretary Luke Fletcher, highlighting the opportunity to create a sustainable tourism sector that benefits both communities and businesses.

Spotted something? Got a story? Email: [email protected]

