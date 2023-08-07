Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 7th Aug 2023

Flintshire Council warns of planning delays amid “high volumes of case work” and shortage of staff

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Residents and developers in Flintshire have been warned to expect delays in planning applications, enquiries, and enforcement complaints as the council’s planning department faces a severe shortage of staff. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The Flintshire council announced through a statement on its planning portal that the Development Management Team is currently experiencing “high volumes of case work together with reduced resource resulting from a number of vacancies.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

This situation, they explain, is impacting the department’s ability to deliver services in a timely manner. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“We are looking to increase capacity as quickly as we can but the service is likely to be impacted until late Autumn,” the statement reads. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“We would ask you to be patient whilst we work through this period.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The warning comes at a time when the department is dealing with a large number of planning applications and development projects. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The delay could potentially affect a range of applications, from small-scale residential improvements to significant commercial developments. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Flintshire’s residents and developers are urged to consider the current challenges and make appropriate plans for any potential delays in the planning process. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The situation underscores a broader issue facing many public sector departments across the UK: the struggle to fill vacancies and retain skilled staff in key areas. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Whether due to budget constraints, changes in the workforce, or other factors, the challenge of maintaining robust public services continues to be a pressing concern. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Latest News

  • Deestriders Running Club clear 6 bags of rubbish from Couch to 5k route during weekend litter pick
  • Macmillan invests £400k in six specialist skin cancer roles in North Wales
  • It’s not just Wales! – Opposition to new 20mph speed limits growing louder on other side of River Dee

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    Deestriders Running Club clear 6 bags of rubbish from Couch to 5k route during weekend litter pick

    News

    Macmillan invests £400k in six specialist skin cancer roles in North Wales

    News

    It’s not just Wales! – Opposition to new 20mph speed limits growing louder on other side of River Dee

    News

    Family-owned Chester Model Shop selected for exclusive Hornby TT scale range

    News

    Shirley Ballas facing her fear of heights by taking on the world’s fastest zip line in North Wales for CALM

    News

    Holywell’s Charity Golf Day to tee off for brave 4-year-old Myles’ life-threatening illness battle

    News

    Foster Wales and National Adoption Service celebrate carers at Eisteddfod

    News

    Manchester Airport tops list as travellers pay hundreds more for on-the-day parking

    News

    Welsh Government pushes for child eye health with new optometry initiative

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn