Flintshire Council: Want to stand in May’s local elections?

Prospective candidates for May’s local elections are being invited to online briefing events.

Local elections will be taking place this May in Flintshire to elect 67 County Councillors and over 400 Town and Community Councillors.

“Becoming a councillor is a rewarding experience. It gives you the opportunity to represent your local community and you will help to decide how local services are provided, funded and prioritised.”

All councils have signed Diverse Council pledges ahead of the elections and Flintshire council says it is “committed to encouraging and supporting more diverse people to stand for election.”

“More councillors are needed who are under 40, female, disabled, LGBTQ+ and Black or Asian or from other minority groups and from a range of beliefs, cultures and personal circumstances.”

“In short, more councillors who are as diverse as the communities they represent.”

Flintshire’s Returning Officer, Neal Cockerton, said:

“We are encouraging new councillors to come on board and share their ideas and enthusiasm so as to enhance and strengthen our Council.”

“And we can offer additional support if you have a young family or caring responsibilities – including additional financial support and flexible working arrangements.”

“As a Councillor, you would be expected to attend all the meetings of the committees or groups to which you are appointed, as well as spending time in their communities.”

“You’ll get support from the Council when you are elected.”

Flintshire runs an orientation programme for new members to show you where and who everyone is, followed by an induction programme to help you understand your role, council procedures and the practical skills you need.

Ongoing training will be provided according to what you need.

Councillors receive a basic salary – £14,368 in 2021/22 – as well as travel allowances.

Those who take on additional responsibilities, such as being a cabinet member, you will receive an additional payment.

Interested? For more information, visit our Elections Hub at flintshire.gov.uk/elections or call 01352 702329.

Online briefing sessions – We will soon be holding virtual briefings for those interested in standing for election in May 2022. The briefings will be held on:

Tuesday 8 March – 5.30 pm to 6.30 pm

Thursday 10 March – 5.30 pm to 6.30 pm

Both briefings will be held virtually via Zoom. To confirm attendance and for more information about joining either of these meetings please email: register@flintshire.gov.uk.