Flintshire Council unleashes ‘Green Dog Walkers’ campaign to help tackle fouling issues

A new campaign called ‘Green Dog Walkers,’ aimed at addressing the issue of dog fouling in a positive and non-confrontational manner, has been launched in Flintshire. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Introduced by Flintshire County Council, the initiative seeks to change attitudes and promote responsible dog ownership across the county. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The concept of ‘Green Dog Walkers’ (GDW) revolves around dog owners and dog walkers signing a pledge to always: ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Clean up after their dog.

Carry extra dog waste bags.

Be happy to be approached to lend a dog waste bag to those without.

Be a friendly reminder to other dog walkers to clean up after their dogs.

By taking the pledge, they commit to carrying extra dog waste bags and being approachable, offering spare bags to fellow dog owners who may have run out. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Those who sign up are provided with a GDW bandana for their dog(s) to wear to show they have “taken the pledge.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The primary objective of the ‘Green Dog Walkers’ campaign is to create a community of responsible dog owners who not only clean up after their own pets but also serve as friendly reminders to others to do the same. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

By fostering a sense of collective responsibility, the initiative aims to reduce the incidence of dog fouling and promote a cleaner environment for everyone. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

To join the campaign, dog owners can sign the pledge on the Flintshire County Council website: https://www.flintshire.gov.uk/en/Resident/Streetscene/Green-Dog-Walkers.aspx ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Upon completion of the form, participants will receive a GDW bandana for their furry companion. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

In case the dog is reluctant to wear it, there are alternative ways for owners to display the bandana and show their support for responsible dog ownership. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

A Flintshire County Council spokesperson said, “The secret to a successful GDW campaign is the volunteer groups and dog owners running the pledge stalls and gathering pledgers. Therefore, we would like to invite individuals, schools, community groups, scouts, vets, and businesses to promote the GDW campaign.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“If you would like to run your own GDW group in your area or at your school, click on the following link to find out more: https://www.flintshire.gov.uk/en/Resident/Streetscene/Green-Dog-Walkers.aspx“ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

