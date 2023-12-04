Flintshire Council reviews progress in school learning programme

Education in Flintshire schools was discussed among councillors as part of the progress made to a programme developing learning.

The Education, Youth and Culture Overview and Scrutiny Committee met recently to look at the progress of the Sustainable Communities for Learning programme.

A report on the programme said: "The School Modernisation Team have made significant progress in the School Modernisation Programme since the last report to Education, Youth and Culture Overview and Scrutiny Committee (February 2022), despite the ongoing challenges due to various global issues which have been impacting prices in the construction market. In the main, the Programme has been maintained and delivered within anticipated timelines."

The report stated that Welsh Government made capital grants available to councils for the purposes of childcare provision between 2019- 2022, and that Flintshire Council has approved a number of projects at different schools across the county.

The report also lists different projects that have been ongoing at schools, and other developments such as additional special needs and universal free school meals. There have also been community facility grants and Sports Wales Projects.

During the meeting, councillors mostly praised the report, and the work of the officers, though raised concerns about different developments around school in the county.

Cllr Dave Mackie said: "Ewloe ward has raised the challenges of different schemes being run in education at the same time, and other councillors discussed issues surrounding parents sending their children to schools across the border in England.

Cllr Gladys Healey also voiced issues around some children not being toilet trained when they start school, saying that a teacher's job is about education and suggesting it puts extra pressure on staff.

The chair of the meeting, Cllr Teresa Carberry wrapped up the meeting and said: "I think this report has highlighted the continuation of investment into the care of our young people and our passion for that."

Councillors voted in favour of the recommendation that the Education, Youth and Culture Overview and Scrutiny Committee notes the contents of the report and progress of the Sustainable Communities for Learning programme.

By Emily Ash – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).

