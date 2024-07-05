Flintshire Council launches town centre consultations

Flintshire County Council is calling on residents to help shape the future of Connah’s Quay, Flint, Mold, and Queensferry through a series of public consultation sessions.

These sessions are a key part of the development of seven ‘Place Making Plans’ over the next two years, aiming to enhance the vibrancy and attractiveness of these town centres.

What Are Place Making Plans?

Place Making Plans are designed to outline a future vision for each town, detailing actions to improve the area for residents, workers, and visitors.

These plans will also identify collaborative opportunities for stakeholders to contribute to town centre improvements.

The initiative responds to the Welsh Government’s directive for local authorities to establish such plans, which are now a prerequisite for future government investment in town centre regeneration projects.

Why Your Input Matters

Councillor David Healey, Cabinet Member for Climate Change and Economy, emphasises the importance of community involvement:

“As with many towns across the country, Flintshire’s high streets have evolved significantly due to changes in shopping habits and the global pandemic.”

“Now is the perfect time to rethink and revitalise our town centres, ensuring they benefit our local people and economy.”

Join the Conversation

Earlier this year, over 3,500 residents participated in an online survey about their town centres.

To build on this feedback, face-to-face drop-in sessions will be held in each town:

Flint

July 11: Flint Library, 3:30pm – 5:30pm

July 13: Flint Library, 9:30am – 11:30am

Queensferry

July 18: Ty Calon, 3:30pm – 5:30pm

July 20: Aura Suite, Deeside Leisure Centre, 9:30am – 11:30am

Connah’s Quay

September 12: Connah’s Quay Civic Hall, 3:30pm – 5:30pm

September 14: Connah’s Quay Library, 9:30am – 11:30am

Mold

September 19: Mold Library, 3:30pm – 5:30pm

September 21: Mold Library, 9:30am – 11:30am