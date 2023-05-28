Flintshire Council implements byelaw to regulate skin piercing

Flintshire Council has taken a firm step to safeguard the public and tighten regulation in the skin piercing industry. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

In a Cabinet meeting last week, the decision was made to introduce a byelaw that targets operations such as tattooing, acupuncture, ear piercing, and electrolysis. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Byelaws are localised legal enactments used by councils to mandate or restrict specific activities in a defined area. Violations can result in sanctions or penalties. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The new byelaw is designed to address concerns regarding public safety and regulation, however, it will not impact Flintshire businesses that already adhere to stringent hygiene and safety standards. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The decision comes in light of responses to a consultation that highlighted public safety concerns. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Councillor Chris Bithell, Cabinet Member for Planning, Public Health, and Public Protection, commented on the byelaw, stating, “Public safety is the key driver to adopting the byelaws and I am pleased to say that most businesses which undertake skin piercing across Flintshire already adhere to the stringent hygiene standards set out in the byelaws.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Councillor Bithell further welcomed the formal adoption of the byelaw for the benefit of all registered practitioners. “It will aid the effective regulation of skin piercing,” he added. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Formal adoption of the byelaws will enable the council to enforce penalties for non-compliance, including issuing Fixed Penalty Notices and initiating legal proceedings. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The byelaw will be instituted under the Local Government (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act 1982, Part VIII, sections 14 to 17, and is expected to take effect from 1st August 2023. It will apply to all 78 registered practitioners in Flintshire. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The move represents a significant stride by the council towards reinforcing public safety and compliance within the skin piercing industry in Flintshire. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

