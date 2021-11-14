Flintshire Council employing more enforcement officers to deal with side waste, fly tipping and parking issues

New enforcement officer positions are being advertised by Flintshire Council as looks to clamp down on a range of problems from side waste to dog fouling and illegal parking.

The council reintroduced measures in September to punish those who leave rubbish outside their bins after more than 3,000 tonnes of extra waste was collected when the rules were eased.

The local authority placed side waste sanctions on hold when the coronavirus pandemic broke out in March last year because of the risk to the safety of enforcement officers, who are required to root through bin bags for evidence when offences occur.

In July, the leader of Flintshire Council said the local authority needed more enforcement officers to deal with growing problem of side waste and fly-tipping.

Cllr Ian Roberts said that during the easing of the side waste rules, one household left 32 bin bags of additional rubbish out for refuse collectors to take away.”

He said he was “of the opinion that we may need some more dedicated enforcement officers.”

“Enforcement officers have too many jobs to do, enforcing car parking, enforcing dog mess, littering and so on.”

Flintshire Council has now placed an advert on its website for three new full-time ‘Civil Parking and Environmental Enforcement Officers’ paying a salary of between £23,541 – £25,991 a year.

It states that “Due to an increase in the range of enforcement activities undertaken by the service, such as side waste enforcement and Public Space Protection Orders, three full time positions have become available for the post of Civil Parking & Environmental Enforcement Officer based in Alltami Depot.”

It goes on to say: “The role will require the candidate to provide an efficient and effective provision of civil parking enforcement (CPE) and enforcement on environmental crime (fly tipping, abandoned vehicles, dog control, litter and side waste) throughout the county of Flintshire in accordance with relevant and associated legislation.”

Ideally candidates will have “experience in both parking enforcement and or environmental crime enforcement, with a knowledge of and understanding of the practical application of all legislation relating to enforcement. The candidates will be required to demonstrate experience in dealing with the general public on a regular basis.” The advert states.

The role will require weekend working, either a Saturday or a Sunday, on a permanent basis.

Closing date: Friday 4 December 2021.