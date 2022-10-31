Flintshire Council: Deadline approaching for applications to secondary schools

Families in Flintshire who have children due to start secondary school next year are being reminded to apply online for a school place before Friday’s deadline.

The closing date for receipt of applications for admission to Year 7 in September 2023 is Friday 4 November 2022.

Parents are also being advised to read the Council’s School Admissions Policy and Home to School Transport Policy “carefully” before submitting applications for a school place, “particularly when considering transport arrangements to/from school. Both policies are applied strictly with no exceptions.” The council has said.

Flintshire council has said that parents need to consider how to get their child/children to and from school when making preferences.

“Free school transport is normally only provided to the nearest suitable secondary school if it is more than 3 miles from the home address.”

“It is the parents’ responsibility to check that their child is attending their nearest suitable school.”

Claire Homard, Chief Officer for Education & Youth said:

“Parents have the right to express a preference for admission of their child to any school. However, unless they meet the criteria detailed in the transport policy then free school transport will not be provided.”

“Whilst it will always be our intention to allocate children to the first preferred school, if there are more applications than the number of places available then the over-subscription criteria will be applied.”

“The number of available spaces at a school can change from year to year for a variety of reasons.”

Katie Wilby, Chief Officer for Streetscene & Transportation added:

“There are strict eligibility criteria in place for school transport and it should not be assumed that all children will qualify.”

“Parents are advised not to base their parental preference on the availability of a public transport route, as the service or capacity cannot be guaranteed and may not be within the control of the Local Authority. ”

“Additionally parents should not assume that any public transport services that are operating now will necessarily be available in the future.”

“From time to time, there can be challenges with public transport and commercial operators are free to change or withdraw their services, often at short notice and without warning.”

Parents who have any concerns or are unsure which school is their nearest suitable school for transport, they should contact the Integrated Transport Unit via the Contact Centre by phoning 01352 701234 or by emailing: school.transport@flintshire.gov.uk.

Parents are advised to seek clarification before making a final decision. School transport applications for September 2023 will open in March 2023 once admissions have been confirmed.

For further information about school admissions, visit the council website.

