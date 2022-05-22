Flintshire council ‘confident’ families fleeing Ukraine war will feel ‘safe and supported’ in the county

The Chief Executive of Flintshire County Council has said he is confident families fleeing the unprovoked Russian attack on Ukraine will feel “safe and supported” in the county when they arrive.

As part of the UK Homes for Ukraine Scheme, the first families have started to arrive and more are expected in the coming weeks.

The council has been working with partner organisations, including Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board, to “ensure that processes are in place to welcome those fleeing the conflict in Ukraine.”

Flintshire’s Chief Executive, Neal Cockerton (pictured above) said: “As a County of Sanctuary, we have an absolute commitment to supporting those fleeing from Ukraine.”

“We have put in place measures that will ensure this happens safely for everyone.”

“The process has been agreed with all partner organisations.

“Safeguarding for both hosts and sponsors is at the forefront of our decision making and we are confident that we will welcome families from Ukraine into Flintshire ensuring that they feel safe and supported.”

Steve Morgan

More than 3,000 Ukrainian refugees have booked free flights to the UK in the first week of an initiative being backed by philanthropist Steve Morgan, the founder of Deeside based Redrow.

The Steve Morgan Foundation has joined forces with Hungarian airline Wizz Air and three other not-for-profit organisations – Choose Love, The Shapiro Foundation and the Ukraine Sponsorship Pathway UK (USPUK) – to fly 10,000 Ukrainians to the UK free-of-charge.

Since May 12 a total of 3,142 flights have been booked with nearly two thirds originating from Poland and another 20% from Romania.

The busiest day so far has been May 13 when 908 passenger bookings were made.

As part of initiative, refugees will be able to travel from Ukraine’s neighbouring countries of Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia to the UK, in support of the UK Government ‘Homes for Ukraine’ visa scheme.

The joint project runs until June 15.

