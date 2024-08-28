Flintshire Council calls on residents to help shape climate plan

Flintshire County Council is calling on its residents to play an active role in shaping the future of its climate change strategy.

The council is currently reviewing its Climate Change Strategy, first published in February 2022, to ensure it remains effective and reflective of community needs.

Since the initial carbon measurement in 2018/19, the council says it has achieved a significant reduction in carbon emissions.

Data from 2022/23 reveals a 27.2% decrease in emissions from buildings and a 17.9% reduction in mobility and transport emissions under the council’s control.

An ongoing review of the council strategy aims to build on these achievements by incorporating feedback from the community.

Residents are encouraged to participate in the Climate Change Survey, which is now open and will run until 30th September 2024.

The council says it is keen to understand what matters most to the community regarding climate change and how future policies can be shaped to address these concerns.

Councillor David Healey, Cabinet Member for Climate Change & Economy, emphasised the importance of public participation in this process.

“The public’s voice is fundamental to ensuring the Council addresses Climate Change in a way that brings local benefits as well as addressing the global emergency,” said Cllr Healey.

“I encourage all residents to provide their thoughts on the matter, and I look forward to seeing how this shapes the council’s action going forward.”

Residents can give their responses via the Climate Change Survey and are encouraged to check out the existing Strategy and the Climate Change Webpage beforehand.

For those unable to complete the survey online, assistance is available at the Council’s Connects Centres, which are open on different days across several locations:

Buckley: Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday

Connah’s Quay, Flint, and Holywell: Monday to Friday

Mold: Monday, Wednesday, Friday

The centres operate from 9 am to 4:30 pm, providing a convenient option for residents who prefer in-person support.

Additionally, residents who wish to discuss their suggestions in more detail can contact the Climate Change team directly at [email protected].