Flintshire Council approves plans for new drive-thru Starbucks off the A55

Flintshire Council has approved plans for a new drive-thru Starbucks off the A55.

The development, located behind the Holiday Inn on the A55 Westbound at Northop services, aims to enhance the current service station and provide additional amenities for travellers.

The site already hosts a McDonald's drive-thru and an OK Diner.

The plan, developed by JMS Planning & Development, involves adding a drive-thru facility to an existing A3 unit previously used as a Costa coffee shop and Subway sandwich outlet.

The project includes minor alterations, such as expanding a pedestrian footpath and adding a new bin store, along with constructing a drive-thru lane that wraps around the amenity building.

Local councillor Carol Ellis initially had concerns about access from Pinfold Lane, but after discussions with the case officer, she confirmed her satisfaction with the proposal and its lack of adverse impacts.

The development has also received no objections from Buckley Town Council or the Welsh Government, which is the highway authority for the A55 trunk road.

In a planning statement, JMS says, "The site comprises part of an established service station known as Northop Services."

"The proposal seeks to enhance the existing facility by providing improved roadside infrastructure and additional consumer choice for motorists."

"The proposal will also create new jobs and represent new inward investment in the local area."

"It will help bring the service area up to the expected standards to meet the needs of the operator and motorists, and it will also bring a vacant building back into use."

Queensferry

Work on another drive-thru Starbucks shows no sign of restarting.

EG Group applied for planning permission to build a new drive-through Starbucks on Queensferry Asda car park.

Work commenced in April, and although the building structure was quickly established, construction came to an abrupt halted.

When Deeside.com enquired about the delay in the Starbucks construction, an EG spokesperson replied, "We have no information to share on this at the moment."

Popular theory doing the rounds locally suggests there could be an issue with the mains drains under the building, but this has not been confirmed.

‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​

‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​

