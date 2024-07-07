Flintshire Council announces new dates for online business support workshops

Flintshire County Council in partnership with Save the High Street will be hosting a series of online workshops to help high street businesses with online and digital improvements.

The Council has joined forces with Save the High Sstreet to help town centre businesses across Flintshire achieve their most important goals.

Each 1-hour interactive session will be hosted by a subject expert and will include top-tips and peer-to-peer discussions. Topics covered will include:

Enhancing your social media presence Monday 8th July 2024 5:00pm – 6:00pm

Getting the most from your website Thursday 18th July 2024 5:00pm – 6:00pm

Generating footfall via online channels Wednesday 24th July 2024 5:00pm to 6:00pm

The sessions will look at how independent high street businesses should be using social media, what a website should include and why, expert experience to guide the discussions and peer-to-peer opportunities to share examples of successes and opportunities.

All existing and new town centre businesses in Flintshire are eligible for this business support opportunity.

SaveTheHighStreet.org is a 6-year-old industry movement. The team delivers programmes of support to boost local economies from the bottom-up by empowering high street entrepreneurs with the knowledge, tools, skills and capacity to unlock their potential.

The team are experts in the field and passionate about supporting local businesses to develop, grow and thrive in the current challenging economic climate.

This project is part of the wider Flintshire Town Centre Investment Programme which looks to work in town centres to benefit the community in a range of ways including property improvement grants, investment in green spaces, activity and events grants and business support.

If you are interested in attending the events see how to register your interest at: https://www.flintshire.gov.uk/ en/Business/Town-Centre- Regeneration/Business- Engagement.aspx

For more information contact flintshire@savethehighstreet. org or [email protected]