Flintshire continues to battle widespread Ash Dieback disease

Flintshire Council's dedicated tree team has ramped up its efforts to combat the dangerous threat posed by Ash Dieback, a fungal disease causing devastation to ash tree populations across the UK.

As per estimates, a staggering 90% of the nation's ash trees are anticipated to fall victim to this disease.

A proactive approach saw the local authority undertake comprehensive ash dieback surveys over the summer.

The results have prompted the tree team to pinpoint specific ash trees and disease-prone zones requiring immediate attention. Their response has been prompt, concentrating on areas most vulnerable to the disease's impact.

An integral part of their plan is the felling programme, which has been executed in previous years.

The primary focus will remain on the removal of infected ash trees that are located alongside roads, within schools, public areas, and countryside parks.

Such trees under the ownership of the Flintshire County Council and exhibiting severe infection are earmarked for removal, underscoring the council's commitment to their duty of care.

Addressing the gravity of the situation, Councillor Dave Healey, Cabinet member for Climate Change and Economy, lamented the palpable impact of the Ash Dieback on the county's lush greenery.

"The growing prevalence of the disease across Flintshire and its repercussions on our beloved ash trees, be it along roadsides, within schools, or country parks, is heart-wrenching," he stated.

He went on to appreciate the relentless endeavours of the tree team, who are at the forefront, battling this environmental challenge.

Sadly, no remedy exists to avert the infection, which inevitably leads to tree loss.

However, not all hope is lost. Flintshire County Council is taking assertive steps towards mitigation.

Along with addressing the immediate issue, the council is also embarking on a mission to plant new trees across Flintshire.

These efforts are dual-purposed – not only to offset the loss inflicted by Ash Dieback but also to enrich the environment, fostering biodiversity and acting against climate change repercussions.

The council also states that landowners "have a responsibility to ensure the safety of trees on their land and if there is particular risk to the public from roadside trees, those adjoining other properties and those along public footpaths Flintshire is asking landowners to take action."

