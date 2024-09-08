Flintshire: Community groups call for removal of barriers on Wales Coastal Path

A coalition of community groups and disability rights organisations is urging Flintshire County Council to remove barriers that block access along parts of the Wales Coastal Path.

TCC (Trefnu Cymunedol Cymru/Together Creating Communities), a Wrexham-based charity, has teamed up with Cycling UK, The FDF Centre for Independent Living, Sustrans Cymru, Disabled Ramblers UK, Wheelchair for Wellbeing, and Chester Wheelers to push for immediate action.

For over nine years, barriers intended to prevent illegal motorcycle use have been in place on popular sections of the coastal path and National Cycle Routes within Flintshire.

However, these barriers, which come in various forms, also block access for many legitimate users, including disabled individuals, those using mobility scooters, larger cycles, and even families with double prams.

TCC and its partners argue that while concerns about illegal motorbike use are valid, the barriers create unnecessary challenges for disabled people and families, excluding them from areas that should be open to everyone.

A spokesperson for TCC said, “It is now time to remove all of Flintshire’s access barriers. We urge Flintshire Council to consider the needs of all legitimate users and to take immediate action to ensure the Wales Coastal Path is accessible to everyone.”

The campaign comes as part of a wider effort to promote inclusivity and ease of access across public spaces.

Flintshire County Council and North Wales Police have previously defended the use of these barriers, suggesting that restricted access is a necessary compromise to deter anti-social behaviour.

However, TCC and its partners believe that this stance is no longer acceptable, highlighting examples from across the UK where barrier-free paths have successfully managed to maintain safety without restricting access.

In December Flintshire Council said it was reviewing feedback on proposed changes to barriers along a section of the Wales Coastal Path (WCP) between Queensferry and Chester.

The coalition, which is actively gathering input from individuals with lived experiences of these barriers, is determined to see change.

“There are many areas of the Wales Coastal Path where people with disabilities are able to travel freely,” the spokesperson added, “and it’s time for Flintshire to follow suit.”

Local authorities in other parts of the UK have implemented alternative measures to address safety concerns while maintaining access for all users.

The coalition believes that similar solutions could be applied to the Flintshire stretch of the Wales Coastal Path without compromising on safety.

To learn more about the campaign or to get involved, TCC is encouraging the public to contact them directly via email at [email protected] or by calling 01978 262 588.