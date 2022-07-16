Flintshire charities and organisations encouraged to apply for Tesco Community Grant funding

Charities, community groups and not for profit organisations in Flintshire are being encouraged to apply for funding from the Tesco Community grant

The grants are an opportunity for community charities and groups to get funding for local good causes.

Nationwide the scheme is administered by Groundwork, and locally in North Wales by Groundwork North Wales.

It is open to community groups, not for profit groups and registered charities who need additional funding for the work they do supporting their local area.

Tesco Community Grants have funded thousands of local projects across the country. Since 2016 the scheme has supported over 40,000 organisations with more than £90 million of funding. The scheme aims to make a positive difference to local communities.

One such cause is Ysgol Gymunedol Bodnant, which has transformed the school garden into a colourful area enjoyed by all.

The garden now features a shed, raised vegetable beds, an orchard and soft fruits area and a sensory seating area featuring lots of herbs. This is all surrounded by a border of spring and summer bulbs alongside a variety of climbers to provide summer colour and food for pollinators.

Jessica Wragg, Tesco Enabler for Groundwork North Wales said, “We would love to hear from more local registered charities and not-for-profit organisations who would be interested in applying for a Tesco Community Grant for the great work that they do”.

“We are particularly keen to encourage charities, groups and not for profit organisations from the following areas to apply, Caernarfon in Gwynedd, Cefn Mawr in Wrexham, Mold in Flintshire , Newtown in Powys and Prestatyn in Denbighshire”.

“We are here to help throughout the application process, providing guidance and advice, so please get in touch as the grants are a great opportunity for funding.”

Tesco Community Grants will select 3 good causes from the applications that need a little extra help in the local area and when a customer is given a blue token, in any Tesco store at checkout, they can vote for their favourite of the selected three good causes to receive a grant by putting the blue token in the Tesco Community Grants box.

Organisations can contact Jessica at Groundwork North Wales for more information and an informal discussion on 01978 757 524 or and enabler@groundworknorthwales.org.uk