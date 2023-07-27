Flintshire celebrates Wales Nature Week

The annual Wales Nature Week is being celebrated with a week-long event in Flintshire, with a family-oriented nature program organised by the Flintshire County Council. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Wales Nature Week, which runs from 22-30 July, sees various organisations and individuals across the country hosting walks, talks, and activity days, all with the purpose of “Celebrating Nature’s Treasures”, this year’s theme. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

A highlight of the Flintshire event was the Bioblitz battle held at Wepre Park and Greenfield Valley Heritage Park. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The activity put neatly trimmed grass against longer grass and wildflower areas, exploring the variety of wildlife the latter supports. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

From the hornet mimic hoverfly to the large skippers and six-spot burnet moth, it was clear that unmown areas bustled with life. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

While neatly mown grass is traditionally perceived as orderly, the Bioblitz battle underscored the significant advantages of allowing grass to grow longer amid ongoing environmental concerns. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The findings present a challenge to standard landscaping practices and encourage appreciation for the ecological benefits of less manicured lawns. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Sean McHugh of the Wales Biodiversity Partnership echoed the week’s theme in his statement: ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“Every year we choose a theme and this year we are encouraging people to discover the fantastic species and habitats in Wales under our theme: Celebrating Nature’s Treasures. We cherish and rejoice in the wonder of the natural world, from the seemingly humble to the truly expansive. Large and small, these are our treasures, our natural heritage, inherited by each generation to discover, and it is vital that we celebrate and protect nature now and, in the future.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

To join in the celebration, whether by attending an event or simply taking a moment to appreciate the nature on your doorstep, visit the Wales Nature Week 2023 calendar of events on the Wales Biodiversity Partnership website. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

