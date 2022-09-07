Click Now!
Posted: Wed 7th Sep 2022

Updated: Wed 7th Sep

Flintshire-based search and rescue team called to assist fallen horse rider suffering head injury

A Flintshire-based search and rescue team were called out on Monday evening to reports that a woman had fallen from a horse suffering a head injury.

North East Wales Search and Rescue (NEWSAR) team based in Mold, were asked by police to rescue the woman in Nant y Ffrith woods, an area which straddles the Wrexham, Flintshire border.

The woman was given first aid by the volunteer team before being carried by stretcher to the Welsh Ambulance Services who took her to hospital.

A team spokesperson said: “On Monday evening we were asked by North Wales Police to rescue a woman who had fallen from her horse and sustained a head injury.”

They added: “Team members mobilised to the location in Nant y Ffrith woods, north west of Wrexham.”

“The casualty was provided with first aid, before being carried by stretcher for hand over to a Welsh Ambulance Services NHS Trust crew, who then took her to hospital.”

“Thanks to the family and friends of the casualty who provided local knowledge and looked after the injured person before we arrived.”

