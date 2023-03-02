Flint Town United’s Essity Stadium to host home games for Connah’s Quay Nomads under new deal
A deal has been agreed for Connah’s Quay Nomads to play their first team home games at Flint Town United’s Essity Stadium from next season.
The news was confirmed by Flint Chairman, Darryl Williams, who said that the agreement had been sanctioned by the Football Association of Wales (FAW).
Darren Pritchard, co-owner of Connah’s Quay Nomads, expressed his delight at the new agreement with Flint Town United. He said that the Essity Stadium is a fantastic facility with a brilliant playing surface, and that it will be a huge improvement on the pitch at The Deeside Stadium.
He also expressed his gratitude to Darryl and the Board for expediting the request and hoped that this would be the first of many sporting initiatives between the two long-standing Flintshire clubs.
Darren Pritchard, co-owner of Nomads, commented :
“We are delighted to have reached agreement with Flint Town United to use their ground for our home fixtures, starting in the 2023/2024 season.
“Having attended a few games there, it’s a fantastic facility and brilliant playing surface – a huge improvement on the pitch at The Deeside Stadium.
“I’d like to express our thanks to Darryl and the Board for expediting the request and I trust this will be the first of many sporting initiatives between the two long standing Flintshire clubs.”
This decision will not affect the current arrangement that Flint Mountain has with Essity Stadium, as they will continue to use it for their games.
[Photo: NCM Media]
