Flint RNLI raises nearly £3,000 over busy fundraising weekends

Flint RNLI has raised £2,865 following two weekends of fundraising events supported by local volunteers and businesses.

On Saturday 28 June, the charity held a Truck Pull and Art & Craft Fair organised by RNLI volunteer Mark George.

Hosted by Ian Gibbons with support from Truck Mate UK and Andy Swan Driving School, community members pulled a truck solo or in teams to raise money.

Alongside, Heartfelt Artisan Fair’s Susan Parry Harwood and family ran stalls with handmade crafts, local food, and gardening items. The day raised £2,000.

During the event, Flint RNLI’s refurbished lifeboat statue, a model of the town’s first female Helm Rachael McCarthy, was unveiled by her daughter Ariana and mother Sandra.

The statue had been restored by chainsaw sculptor Simon O’Rourke and repainted by Eammon Curtis using donated paint.

On 5 July, Flint RNLI took part in 999 Day, sharing water safety advice and displaying operational equipment. Fundraisers also sold out of homemade cakes and hot dogs.

The following day, the crew joined the Flint Mayor’s Parade and annual dog show, organised by Stuart Gunther and judged by Lesley Hocking, with prizes from Tesco Broughton. The event featured pedigree and novelty dog classes.

Tracey Kerfoot, Flint RNLI Fundraising Chair, said: “It’s been a busy but brilliant couple of weekends. Flint RNLI extends heartfelt thanks to all volunteers, local businesses, and attendees who made these events possible. The support from the local community has been incredible, and every pound raised will help us continue our vital lifesaving work.”

