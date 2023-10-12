Flint RNLI lifesavers in spotlight on BBC ‘Saving Lives at Sea’ as they answer unusual call

Flint's Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) crew will be making waves on national television this evening, Thursday, October 12.

Tonight, BBC Two's popular documentary series, 'Saving Lives at Sea', highlights Flint RNLI's volunteers in action as they answer an unusual call about a beached fin whale.

'Saving Lives at Sea' showcases rescue operations captured uniquely through helmet and boat cameras, giving viewers an immersive experience of the events as they happen.

These striking visuals enable audiences to connect with the action, seeing it through the eyes of the courageous RNLI lifesavers.

Posting on the RNLI Flint Facebook page, a spokesperson said, "Prepare for interviews with our RNLI volunteers as they recount the remarkable story of setting up a lifeboat station in Flint."

"This initiative was driven by the local community who raised funds in the 1950s, even before the official establishment of an RNLI station in 1966."

"And there's more! The episode will also cover our current crew as they attend an unusual situation: the stranding of a fin whale."

In summer 2020, the RNLI Flint team, with the help of local fishermen, attended to a stranded whale. They worked tirelessly to keep it moist and at ease.

The Flint lifeboat stayed on location for several hours, its crew assisting marine medics in tending to the whale until it could move away with the high tide.

The ongoing BBC series, now in its eighth season, comprises 10 episodes, celebrating the heroic efforts of RNLI lifeguards and volunteer lifeboat teams across the UK and Ireland.

Each episode blends exciting rescue missions with close-up profiles of the volunteers, highlighting both their personal journeys and unwavering commitment.

For those keen to watch the Flint RNLI team in action, 'Saving Lives at Sea' broadcasts at 8 pm tonight on BBC Two.

If you miss the live show, don't worry – the episode will be up for streaming on BBC iPlayer shortly afterwards.

[Photo: RNLI/Gavin Jones]

