Posted: Tue 14th Jun 2022

Updated: Tue 14th Jun

Flint Community Fridge goes from strength to strength and is now looking for new volunteers

Flint Community Fridge has gone from strength to strength since it opened in April and is now looking for people from the local community to assist with the running of the scheme.

Food waste remains a huge issue in the UK, with £13 billion of edible food thrown away from our homes every year and a further £3 billion of food wasted by the hospitality and food service sector.

A Community Fridge is a space where surplus food is shared for free, bringing people together to eat, connect, learn new skills and reduce food waste.  

They are usually stocked by local businesses sharing food that wouldn’t otherwise be sold in time, fresh produce from local gardeners, and food gifted from households.  

People looking to volunteer will work alongside the retail team at Refurbs Flint, to provide access to the fridge when customers come to collect food.

They will be asked to keep the dedicated Community Fridge area clean and tidy and follow Food Safety guidance (LEVEL 2 Food Safety training will be provided).

Other duties will include weighing food and signing food in and out.

A Refurbs Flint spokesperson said: “Volunteering is a fantastic opportunity to make a difference for people in the local community, to learn new skills, make new friends and have fun.”

“Refurbs regularly work with volunteers, and getting involved in one of our projects could put you in a strong position to obtain full-time work.”

The Community Fridge at Refurbs Flint has been established with the support of environmental charity Hubbub UK and the Co-op.

Refurbs Flint has also had fridges donated by Clwyd Alyn and Groundwork North Wales the Community Fridge is part of a growing effort to tackle food waste.

The Community Fridge is open to everyone in the local community – without any need to be referred or having to prove eligibility – to access fresh food that would otherwise have gone to waste.

The food is donated by local businesses – with Co-op donating surplus food from its stores.

The fridge is located at Refurbs Flint, Aber Park Ind Estate (Flint, CH5 6EX) and is one of 100 new community fridges that will be opened over the next year, which are expected to save 6.8 million meals1 per year from going to waste.

The fridge is open on Wednesday mornings 9.30 am – 11.30 am and Fridays 10.30 am – 2.30 pm.

  • If you are interested in volunteering to assist with the Community Fridge you can contact Refurbs Flint on 01352 734111, email communityfridge@refurbs.org.uk or find Refurbs Flint on Facebook.

 



