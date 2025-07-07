Flint Coastguard volunteer recognised after 40 years of service

At the Flint Town Council Civic Service Reception on Sunday, July 6, the Mayor of Flint, Councillor Russ Davies, presented Garry Jones with a Mayor’s Community Award.

The award recognises Garry’s 40 years of dedicated service to HM Coastguard Flint. Garry was instrumental in establishing the Flint Coastguard Rescue Team in 1986 and has since been a key figure in local maritime safety.

Flint Coastguard Rescue Team praised Garry for his leadership, volunteer spirit, and commitment, which have helped keep the coastline safe and inspired new generations of rescuers.

A spokesperson said: “Thank you, Garry, for your unwavering service and congratulations on this well-deserved honour.”

