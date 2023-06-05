Flint: Church Street ‘closed for sometime’ following serious collision
Police have closed a main road through Flint following a serious collision.
Reports locally say police, ambulance and fire service are in attendance.
In a statement, North Wales Police said:
“Please note that Church Street in Flint is currently closed following a serious road traffic collision.”
“The road is likely to be closed for some time so please avoid the area and use alternative routes.”
“Thank you in advance for your cooperation and understanding.”
A local traffic report states: “Road closed and queueing traffic due to serious crash, one vehicle involved on Church Street One Way Street from The Royal Oak to the Library.”
