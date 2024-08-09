Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 9th Aug 2024

Flint: Booming promotions business approaching 35th anniversary targets net zero with expansion

An international supplier of promotional products approaching 35 years in business has expanded its operations while targeting net zero.

Flint-based Preseli Ltd successfully lowered its carbon footprint after receiving a grant from the Carbon Reduction Feasibility Fund.

The Fund is delivered by Antur Cymru Enterprise with the backing of Pathway to Carbon Zero Ltd and Litegreen Ltd in collaboration with Flintshire County Council.

A trade-only importer and supplier of merchandise, gifts and promotional goods, Preseli was supported by Pathway to Carbon Zero and Litegreen in finding the most eco-friendly way to decarbonise their Castle Park headquarters and warehouse while constructing a new eco-friendly office.

The 17-strong company – a subsidiary of Preseli Enterprises Ltd in Hong Kong – is also exploring renewable energy options in a bid to become even more sustainable, having increased its range of ‘green’ services and switched to sea freight where possible to minimise emissions.

“As a company we are very aware of our carbon impact and that of the industry we are in and wish to be proactive in reducing our carbon footprint where possible,” said Managing Director, Dave Wilson.

“Having access to support from consultant Becky Morgan has been fantastic, her wealth of knowledge and contacts are helping us form longer-term carbon reduction plans.”

Working with Pathway to Carbon Zero, Preseli began the process of installing solar panels on its premises.

“We have also installed light sensors in toilets, LED lighting and are promoting good practice, such as switching off electrical appliances when not in use, reviewing staff transport and replacing appliances with more energy efficient alternatives,” said Dave.

“As a business we are looking at all areas, from the recycling of polyester lanyards into RPET pellets, to donating to relevant charities and joining Flint Litter Pickers in a bid to become a litter free business zone.

“This has been a very positive exercise and having the support available when needed is invaluable. We are now more confident in our approach and thankful for the advice and guidance we have received via the Carbon Reduction Feasibility Fund.”

Aimed at organisations in Flintshire, the Fund received £297,294 from the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, with grants available for businesses to access specialist advice on how to become a more sustainable organisation, as well as offering guidance on equipment, buildings, energy use and systems and methods that will reduce their carbon footprint and help increase profitability.

Fund Manager Rowan Jones said: “To receive such positive feedback is fantastic, and I’m sure the results will have a long-lasting and positive effect for Preseli Ltd, and other companies and organisations across the region.”

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: [email protected]
