Posted: Mon 14th Mar 2022

Updated: Mon 14th Mar

Flint A Level students put their detective skills to the test

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Criminology and policing A Level students at a Flintshire high school took part in hands-on events designed to put their knowledge into practice and learn about career opportunities within the sector.

A group of eighteen Flint High School year 13 students and other students from a number of Flintshire schools attended Glyndwr University for a Crime Scene to Courtroom event, participating in a range of activities led by the Policing department.

The students practiced their interviewing skills on drama students from the university who were acting as witnesses and suspects to a ‘murder’.  Using clues from their interviews, the students worked in groups with Criminology undergraduates to discuss who they thought the murderer was. 

All the interviews were transmitted through Microsoft teams due to Covid-19 restrictions but would normally take place face to face. The following day, the ‘murderer’ was revealed via a video link. 

A former Flint High sixth former, who is currently on the professional policing course, was also present for part of the day which gave the students an understanding of what can be achieved with good A Level grades. 

Mrs Smith, sixth form supervisor, said: “The students had a fantastic day. Linking their classwork with a real-life scenario really brought their studies to life.”

 Year 12 and 13 students subsequently participated in an interactive workshop at Flint High School with Andrea Richards, a retired policewoman who has been involved with many inquiries.  The learned about the different processes that take place at a crime scene and how these procedures follow through to a court case.  

The students tested their observational skills by examining a crime scene; they took fingerprints and examined different types of evidence, evaluating their relevance and effectiveness.

Alison Jamieson, assistant headteacher, said: “The students thoroughly enjoyed the hands-on experience of the workshop, and it gave them an insight into possible careers using their Criminology qualifications which was incredibly helpful.”

 Molly Burke, year 12, said: “I really enjoyed both events; it was an amazing experience to see what happens in a real-life situation and it was great to work with the undergraduate students.  We learned so much and I think it has helped me to gain a deeper understanding of the theory we have studied in school.” 



