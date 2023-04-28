Flawless service by Redrow consultant in Flintshire

Redrow Homes sales consultant Anna Mellor has achieved a perfect score in a work-based mystery shop at the Millstone View development in Penymynydd. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The 30-year-old demonstrated exceptional customer service skills, successfully identifying the undercover shopper’s requirements for a new home and guiding them through the buying process. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“I was over the moon to get 100% because I’d been mystery shopped very early in my role with Redrow and always wanted to have the opportunity again to get a perfect score when I’d had a bit more experience,” Anna said. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The Chester native has worked at two other Redrow developments and previously for two new home builders in the North West. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Anna Evans-Kerr, sales director for Redrow Homes (NW), praised Mellor’s passion for her job and her ability to make customers feel at ease throughout the process. “The service Anna provided to the ‘mystery shopper’ was no different to the exceptional way she treats every customer who walks through the door at Millstone View,” Evans-Kerr said. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

With 18 months of experience with Redrow, Anna is dedicated to staying with the company for the long haul. “I wanted to make a move before I was 30 to a company I could then hopefully stay with for the rest of my career. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Redrow was the only home builder I wanted to move to, so when I heard of a vacancy, I jumped at the chance,” she explained. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Anna Mellor’s perfect score highlights Redrow’s commitment to delivering top-notch customer service, ensuring homebuyers have a seamless and enjoyable experience as they make one of the biggest purchasing decisions of their lives. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

