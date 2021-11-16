Five week closure of walking and cycle path across Hawarden Bridge from next week

A popular walking and cycle path across the River Dee has been closed for over a month for repair work to be carried out.

Repair work lasting around five weeks will begin on decking across Hawarden Bridge next Monday, November 22.

The decked pathway forms part of National Cycle Route 5 and is an important link between Shotton to Deeside Industrial Estate.

Over the past few years, there have been a number of emergency closures after wooden boards have broken off causing safety issues and leaving a large hole in the walkway.

Work is now being carried out by Sustrans, the UK walking and cycling charity and “custodian” of the National Cycle Network.

It is hoped the work will prevent the need for further emergency repairs.

@DeesideDotCom in response to your dacebook post this morning hawarden bridge closes 22nd November according to the sign pic.twitter.com/WZEhlpJoa6 — Kim Tyrer (@kymtyrer25) November 16, 2021

Gwen Thomas from Sustrans said: “National Cycle Network Route 5 is an important facility for walkers and cycle users.”

“Sustrans are sorry for the need for a temporary closure of the walking and cycling access across Hawarden Bridge as we know it is a very popular route for both travel to work and for leisure.”

“Over the past few years we have had to close the route for emergency repairs to the boards on the bridge deck on quite a few occasions.”

“It is hoped that once this work is complete after a 5 week closure, there will be no need for such repairs again for a long while, allowing people to enjoy the route as often as they like.”

“Pedestrians are advised to follow the coastal path as a diversion, but to be aware that some of the route is unpaved and unsuitable for many mobility aids.”

“Paved routes are available along a slightly longer diversion for cycles, or utilising the pavements along the B5129.”

“For the cycling diversion – please follow the signage.”

“Flintshire County Council are supporting this important project by providing staff support as well as utilising funding from the Welsh Government’s Active Travel Fund.”

[Feature image: Copyright Mat Fascione and licensed for reuse under this Creative Commons Licence.]