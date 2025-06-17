Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 17th Jun 2025

Five Flintshire firms earn armed forces silver honour

Seventeen organisations across Wales, including five from Flintshire, have been awarded the Defence Employer Recognition Scheme (ERS) Silver Award for 2025.

The scheme acknowledges employers who deliver meaningful support to the Armed Forces community.

Flintshire recipients:

Active4Blood – a charity supporting NHS blood donation efforts.

Andy Swan Driver Services Ltd – a Deeside-based HGV/LGV training provider.

Cobra Life Martial Arts Ltd – a Shotton dojo serving Deeside, Chester, Buckley and Flint.

Events Medical Team – Saltney Ltd – a Saltney-based event medical provision group.

Henry Williams and Son (Roads) Ltd – a local firm specialising in roadworks.

The Silver level recognises organisations which not only pledge support, but embed practical Defence‑friendly policies.

This includes fair recruitment practices for Reservists, Veterans, Cadet Force Adult Volunteers, and military spouses, as well as visible advocacy and flexible workplace measures.

Major General Jamie Gordon, Chief Executive of the Council of Reserve Forces’ and Cadets’ Associations, praised the winners:

“These Silver Award winners are trusted allies of Defence… through flexible policies, visible advocacy, and long‑term commitment.”

Wales’ 17 Silver recipients will be presented with their awards at a ceremony on 17 July at Cardiff Bay’s Pierhead Building, where a Royal Gun Salute will honour their achievement.

Gareth Jones, Veterans Project Manager at award winner Bulldogs Boxing and Community Activities, described the accolade as:

“Incredibly proud and deeply honoured… reflects our unwavering commitment to supporting the Armed Forces community, including veterans, reservists, and their families.”

Craig Middle, the Ministry of Defence’s Defence Relationship Manager for South Wales, noted that achieving Silver involved “an exploration into what all aspects of the Defence community can do for their teams,” and congratulated the winners for their efforts in promoting Defence engagement.

The scheme operates on a three-tier basis—Bronze, Silver and Gold—to recognise organisations’ progress in Defence support:

Bronze signifies a formal pledge to support Armed Forces personnel.

Silver is awarded for demonstrable policies and practical workplace adaptations.

Gold is reserved for those advocating for Armed Forces support across the wider community.

By reaching Silver, Flintshire businesses have shown they’re going beyond mere pledges—creating supportive environments and promoting Defence awareness among staff.

