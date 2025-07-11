First-year Airbus apprentices complete Outward Bound week

Eighty-four first-year Airbus Commercial Aircraft apprentices spent a week at Outward Bound in Aberdovey, taking part in activities designed to build leadership, resilience, and teamwork.

The apprentices, from the company’s Filton and Broughton sites, took part in outdoor challenges including raft building, abseiling, hiking, and gorge walking. The programme aims to develop behaviours and self-awareness vital for high performance within Airbus.

Paul Kilmister, Head of A350 Wing Production, joined the group for the final two days. He said the experience was a valuable investment in the apprentices’ future.

“Sending our apprentices to Outward Bound is an invaluable investment in their future. The programme helps to fast-track personal growth, build crucial networks that extend beyond the workplace, and develop essential skills like leadership, resilience, and teamwork. It’s a powerful experience that not only embeds core Airbus values but also equips our next generation with the self-confidence and adaptable skills needed to thrive in their careers and contribute meaningfully,” he said.

Paul added: “Watching the team safely navigate and support each other as they climbed through river beds during gorge walking was a key highlight.”

Apprentice Evia Cooper Evans, from Airbus Broughton, said the experience was both challenging and rewarding.

“Outward Bound was an amazing experience! To think that I work for a company that allows me to go on an adventure training week while relating it to the work that we do in the factory is incredible. I loved that I was able to meet other apprentices from Airbus sites and share our own experiences with the company so far,” she said.

“It was so much fun doing all the activities (abseiling, jetty jumping, raft building etc) and pushing myself out of my comfort zone. I learned that I’m actually not that scared of heights anymore!

“It was also really nice to see my teammates push themselves and come out of their shells by the end of the week. I definitely believe that Outward Bound is a key stage of my personal development in my career. It has shown me that I am more than capable of doing new things and boosted my confidence within myself.”

A second group of 150 first-year Commercial Aircraft apprentices will undertake the same course next week. All first-year apprentices at Airbus complete the Outward Bound experience as part of their development.

