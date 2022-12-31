Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sat 31st Dec 2022

First Minister Mark Drakeford’s New Year message hoping for “brighter and happier times ahead”

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Mark Drakeford has delivered his New Year message in which he hopes for “brighter and happier times ahead.”

Despite facing ‘hard times,’ the first minister said that people have demonstrated a willingness to help others in need, including by opening their homes to those displaced by the attack on Ukraine and coming together to support those struggling with rising costs of living.

The first minister said:

Blwyddyn Newydd Dda

Happy New Year to you all.

I hope you had a merry and peaceful Christmas.

As 2022 draws to a close, many will be glad to see the end of what has been a difficult year.

This was the year that Russia launched a cruel war in Ukraine, killing thousands and forcing millions to flee their homes.

And in the last 12 months, the deepening cost-of-living crisis has made it more difficult to make ends meet.

But even in these hard times, we have seen the willingness of people to help others.

We have seen real strength and warmth.

People have opened their homes to thousands from Ukraine seeking safety and sanctuary here in Wales.

And we have once again seen communities rally together to support each other through this cost-of-living crisis – just as they did during the pandemic.

A New Year is a new start and I’m sure we all have ambitions and hopes for the year ahead.

Let’s hope for a peaceful 2023 and brighter and happier times ahead.

Blwyddyn Newydd Dda i chi i gyd.

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Latest News

  • ‘Stay safe and use 999 responsibly this New Year’s Eve’, says Welsh Ambulance Service
  • Mystery artist leaves Banksy style mural on wall near a North Wales lifeboat station
  • Flint Town United tribute to former groundsman and ‘club legend’ Brummie who has sadly passed away


    • Join our no-spam low volume email list:
    By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

    Get notified about
    news from across North Wales


    LATEST NEWS...

    ‘Stay safe and use 999 responsibly this New Year’s Eve’, says Welsh Ambulance Service

    News

    Mystery artist leaves Banksy style mural on wall near a North Wales lifeboat station

    News

    Flint Town United tribute to former groundsman and ‘club legend’ Brummie who has sadly passed away

    News

    North Wales Police issue advice on drink spiking ahead of New Year’s Eve celebrations

    News

    NHS chief urges public to help relieve pressure on health service over New Year’s weekend

    News

    Betsi plea to help keep north Wales hospitals safe from “unnecessary infections”

    News

    Candle caution urged by fire service after Christmas wreath catches fire in Flintshire home

    News

    Half-century of saving lives for ambulance service stalwart from Flintshire

    News

    10 million tonnes of steel needed to power future Britain, according to Tata Steel

    News




    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn