First Minister asked to back North Wales initiatives supporting Ukrainian refugees

First minister Mark Drakeford was questioned over Welsh Government support for Third Sector organisations in North Wales working to ensure the region is a place of sanctuary.

As the Russian attack on Ukraine enters its third week, the United Nations estimates that over 2.8 million people have fled the country in what has become the become Europe’s fastest growing refugee crisis since World War Two.

During Tuesday’s meeting of the Welsh Parliment, North Wales MS Mark Isherwood referred to initiatives in the region to aid Ukrainian nationals and others affected by the war who will come to North Wales, and asked how the Welsh Government will support these.

Mr Isherwood said: “Speaking here two weeks ago, I called on you to ensure that the Welsh Government provides Local Authorities with support to enable and encourage them to come forward with a quicker ability to provide support to refugees fleeing Ukraine.”

“But of course, effective delivery will also require Local Authorities to work with community organisations, and much of the heavy lifting across Wales is already being done, often on a shoestring, by a myriad of third sector bodies and partnerships between the third sector and others, including NWAMI, Networking for World Awareness of Multicultural Integration; Synergy in Flintshire, and the Wrexham Town of Sanctuary coalition.”

‘Ukrainian Friends and Families Link’ has also now been in touch.

“They are being established by a team of local professionals and partnering Third Sector organisations and Churches across North Wales, working from a central hub in Llandudno, to prepare for the arrival of Ukrainian nationals and others affected by the war who will come to North Wales in the weeks and months ahead.”

“How will the Welsh Government support these vital initiatives and facilitate local authority engagement with them?”

Mark Drakeford replied: “Responding positively, I hope, to the Member’s question, we are playing our part in making sure that the efforts of public authorities and the efforts of third sector groups are aligned from the very beginning.”

“And again, in a positive reply, letter I received overnight from Michael Gove confirms that when people come to Wales the £10,500 per person that is to go to local government in England will be available in Wales as well, that the £350 a month for individuals will be available to Welsh individuals who make that offer, and that the UK Government intend that those payments should be exempt from tax.”

“That is helpful for us to have that confirmation at this stage in order to allow us to work with others to put in place the sorts of arrangements that Mark Isherwood has referred to.”