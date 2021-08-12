Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 12th Aug 2021

Updated: Thu 12th Aug

First ever Law Degree in North East Wales launched by Glyndwr University

An new Law Degree is being launched by Wrexham Glyndwr University, the first of its kind in North East Wales.

The new degree will provide a foundation for those wanting to pursue a career in law in England and Wales.

For this year’s intake of students (2021) is recognised by the Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) as a Qualifying Law Degree.

It will provide the foundations for students who are looking to go into any area of law, from conveyancing to becoming a criminal defence solicitor.

The launch of the Degree coincides with a time where Criminology and Criminal Justice at the University scored highly in the Sociology section of this year’s National Student Survey. 

Previously, potential students from North East Wales hoping to work towards a career in law would have had to look outside the area to study, but this new course at Glyndwr provides the option to stay in the area. 

Although from 2022 onwards Law degrees will no longer be approved by either the Bar Standards Board (BSB) or Solicitor’s Regulation Authority (SRA) the Glyndwr programme will continue to provide some of the grounding for a law career.

It will focus on the academic and professional foundations for sitting the Solicitors Qualifying Examination (SQE) 1 and 2 and the Bar Training Course.

Dr Karen Cooper has recently been appointed to deliver this course and is an experienced academic who has successfully developed and delivered similar programmes of study at other Universities.  

She said: “I am very excited about this new degree and am looking forward to welcoming our new students and supporting them in their studies.”

Dr Cooper added: “This is an exciting development for Glyndwr University and for legal education in the region. It will enable Glyndwr to provide the foundation to support those working towards a career in law.”

Iolo Madoc-Jones, Professor of Criminal and Social Justice at Glyndwr University, said: “The course provides the first step on the way to becoming a solicitor in Wales or England.

“Our Degree covers large part of the curriculum needed for the SQE.”

 

For more information about the LLB (HONS) Law course, visit https://www.glyndwr.ac.uk/en/Undergraduatecourses/LawLLB/



