First ever cohort of Industrial Cadets has graduated from Coleg Cambria.

The first ever cohort of Industrial Cadets has graduated from Coleg Cambria.

‘Cadets’ from the college’s Deeside site achieved 20 Gold and 15 Challenger Awards via the programme, a kite mark for schools and students seeking valuable and exciting STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering Maths) opportunities.

There was also a ‘Best Effort’ prize for Ryan Reid, representing Atlas Copco, and a team award for learners working with Triumph Actuation Systems.

Over the course of the full academic year participants linked up with leading names in engineering and manufacturing and were later tasked with finding solutions and ideas to challenges before producing or presenting them to their employers and mentors.

Among the other companies involved were Ardagh, AMRC Cymru, ConvaTec, Magellan Aerospace, TATA, Electroimpact, ESD, DRB, UPM Shotton, JCB and Kellogg’s.

“It was a brilliant day and to see how they’ve developed their technical, practical and academic skills with Cambria and these fantastic organisations was very inspiring,” said Nick Tyson, Vice Principal for Technology, Engineering and Construction.

“The lion’s share of them have gone on to secure apprentices with their employers so it demonstrates what a valuable programme this is.”

He added: “This was our inaugural full cohort, and the response was really positive as it gave the learners an opportunity to gain vital real-life, real-time experience with fantastic organisations in various sectors, from food production to manufacturing, engineering and more.”

Among those in attendance was former Cambria student Jack Parry, from Bagillt, who has spent the past two years on a Project Management Apprenticeship with Broughton-based Raytheon UK, a global technology giant focused on aerospace, defence, cyber and intelligence.

The 20 year-old could have chosen to study engineering at university but on leaving St Richard Gwyn High School, Flint, opted for Cambria’s award-winning Engineering Centre of Excellence.

“Jack gave a fantastic presentation and is an example of how our partnerships with industry leaders can provide the springboard to an incredible career in STEM,” said Nick.

“Well done again to all of the graduates, you have very bright futures ahead of you.”

Led by the educational charity the Engineering Development Trust (EDT), the Industrial Cadets scheme is a benchmark for outreach and education, building pathways through academia and employment. Its Patron is HRH The Prince of Wales.

For more information, visit www.etrust.org.uk/ industrial-cadets