Firefighters rescue two workers stuck on a mobile platform 8 metres about the M56 in Cheshire
Emergency services carried out a dramatic rescue on the M56 after two people became stuck at height in mobile working platform.
Firefighters were called to the M56 east, on the exit slip road at junction 14 to help the two workers who had become stranded in a mobile working platform.
The individuals were approximately eight meters from the ground when they got stuck, and the fire crews used an aerial ladder platform to reach them and bring them down safely.
The incident happened just after 3am this morning, the motorway was closed while the rescue took place. M56 was closed while the rescue operation was underway.
Two fire engines from Ellesmere Port, one from Powey Lane, the aerial ladder platform from Chester and a support fire engine from Chester and a specialist rescue unit from Lymm attended the incident.
