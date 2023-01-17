Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 17th Jan 2023

Updated: Tue 17th Jan

Firefighters rescue two workers stuck on a mobile platform 8 metres about the M56 in Cheshire

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Emergency services carried out a dramatic rescue on the M56 after two people became stuck at height in mobile working platform. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Firefighters were called to the M56 east, on the exit slip road at junction 14 to help the two workers who had become stranded in a mobile working platform. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The individuals were approximately eight meters from the ground when they got stuck, and the fire crews used an aerial ladder platform to reach them and bring them down safely. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​



‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The incident happened just after 3am this morning, the motorway was closed while the rescue took place. M56 was closed while the rescue operation was underway. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Two fire engines from Ellesmere Port, one from Powey Lane, the aerial ladder platform from Chester and a support fire engine from Chester and a specialist rescue unit from Lymm attended the incident. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Latest News

  • Brace yourself Flintshire! More snow showers on the way as Met Office extends weather warning
  • Police urge motorists to take extra care this morning due to icy conditions and overnight snow
  • Snow and ice make driving conditions treacherous in parts of Flintshire


    • Join our no-spam low volume email list:
    By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

    Get notified about
    news from across North Wales


    LATEST NEWS...

    Brace yourself Flintshire! More snow showers on the way as Met Office extends weather warning

    News

    Police urge motorists to take extra care this morning due to icy conditions and overnight snow

    News

    Snow and ice make driving conditions treacherous in parts of Flintshire

    News

    Teachers in Wales latest to vote in favour of industrial action – here is when strikes will happen

    News

    Nurses in Wales “left with no choice” as further strike dates announced

    News

    Chester Zoo is opening new wedding and events venue this spring – and here’s how you could work there

    News

    Flintshire Citizens Advice search for new volunteers to help cope with increased demand

    News

    Deeside: Police warn of consequences after youths throw stones onto busy road from bridge

    News

    Dates announced for Buckley 20mph speed restrictions public information events

    News




    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn