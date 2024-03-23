Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sat 23rd Mar 2024

Fire service tackling house blaze in Broughton, public asked to avoid area

North Wales Fire Service have asked people to avoid part of Broughton due to a house fire .

Six fire engines and an aerial ladder platform are at the scene on Broughton Hall Road.

In a post on social media, the fire service said:

“We are currently in attendance to a house fire in Broughton.

“Six fire engines and one aerial ladder platform are dealing with the incident on Broughton Hall Road, following a report shortly after 10.30am today.

“We are asking people to avoid the area for the time being and take alternative routes where possible.

[Photo:Martyn John Wulfran]

