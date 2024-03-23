Fire service tackling house blaze in Broughton, public asked to avoid area

North Wales Fire Service have asked people to avoid part of Broughton due to a house fire .

Six fire engines and an aerial ladder platform are at the scene on Broughton Hall Road.

In a post on social media, the fire service said:

“We are currently in attendance to a house fire in Broughton.

“Six fire engines and one aerial ladder platform are dealing with the incident on Broughton Hall Road, following a report shortly after 10.30am today.

“We are asking people to avoid the area for the time being and take alternative routes where possible.

Fire crews in Broughton are currently dealing with a fire involving 2 houses @northwaleslive pic.twitter.com/dojtVSPYgF — Martyn John Wulfran (@thewulfran) March 23, 2024

[Photo:Martyn John Wulfran]