Fire crews tackle blaze at recycling firm on Deeside Industrial Estate

Fire crews were called to the recycling business on Deeside Industrial Estate on Wednesday evening after a blaze broke out.

The blaze involved a large quantity of waste paper material at the site.

A large cloud of thick black smoke could be seen rising above the industrial estate at around 8.15pm.

It’s understood the blaze was in a yard area at Perry and Evans Ltd, situated on zone one of the estate, close to the A494.

North Wales Fire Service sent four appliances to the scene.

The fire was brought quickly under control and it was reported to be out by 9.45pm.

A North Wales Fire Service spokesperson said: “We were called to this incident at 20.38hrs and the stop came in at 21.44hrs.”

“Four Appliances attended.”

“The fire involved a large quantity of waste paper material.”

Parry and Evans recycle a wide range of materials ranging from cardboard, plastic and paper its website states.

We have approached the company for a comment.

[Thanks to Karolina Jakaite for the images]