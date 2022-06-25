Fire crews dealing with blaze at a building on Mold Road in Buckley

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service has said they are dealing blaze at a building on Mold Road in Buckley.

Pictures and videos posted on social media show clouds of black smoke rising from the area.

The fire appears to be in a garage behind the Spar on Mold Road.

The fire service has asked people to avoid the area and has said: “We are working to bring the incident under control as soon as possible.”

Welsh Water has said there is discoloured water affecting the Mold Road area of Buckley.

Their website states: “We’re aware that customers in this area are affected by discoloured water.”

“We anticipate all supplies will be restored by later today.”

“If you can run your cold kitchen tap, this will also help to clear the supply.”

“Further updates will be provided here when we have more information.”

Thanks to Angela Clarkson for the video and photograph.