Posted: Thu 10th Nov 2022

FAUSTUS: That Damned Woman, new play for Chester’s Storyhouse

FAUSTUS: That Damned Woman a new play from award-winning playwright Chris Bush (Standing at the Sky’s Edge) will be staged at Chester’s Storyhouse from 3 – 18 February 2023.

Drawing on Marlowe and Goethe’s versions of the Faustus myth, Bush’s reimagining asks what we must sacrifice in order to achieve greatness and the legacy that we leave behind.

It is a co-production with Fallen Angels Dance Theatre with movement by artistic director Paul Bayes Kitcher.

Helen Redcliffe, producer at Storyhouse said:

FAUSTUS: That Damned Woman will be a dramatic,powerful and fantastically exhilarating and we can’t wait for our audiences to experience it!

Set to be a gripping drama FAUSTUS: That Damned Woman will explore what we must sacrifice to achieve greatness in an originalreimagining of the legend of Faust, who sells his soul to the devil in return for unlimited knowledge and pleasure, only to squander both. The play asks what would you do in his place?

The Storyhouse Original Production will be directed by Francesca Goodridge
with movement by Paul Bayes Kitcher, (The Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde, Storyhouse 2019),  design by Good Teeth (The Book Thief, Bolton Octagon 2022)  the Composer and Sound Designer is Russell Ditchfield  (Lysistrata – Lyric Hammersmith 2022).

The cast will be announced early next year.

Tickets are on sale from £18 for Storyhouse Members until Thurs 10 November.

Book now at storyhouse.com

