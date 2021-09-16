Fancy an off-road adventure in former Swedish Army all-terrain carrier? Now you can – at Llyn Brenig lake

Llyn Brenig lake, located in the heart of the Denbigh moors, is launching an exciting new off-road adventure experience on a specially modified articulated Hägglunds army truck.

The all-weather, all-terrain vehicle, which can tackle boggy pastures, muddy hollows, rocky terrain, steep inclines and even wade through water, will launch on Monday 27th September and will provide visitors with an exhilarating, roller-coaster ride across the forests and moorlands surrounding the lake.

Set in 2500 acres of forest, moorland and lake amid upland scenery, the surroundings of Llyn Brenig provides the ideal backdrop for a thrilling off-road experience and will allow visitors to explore areas of the attraction normally unreachable by road, foot or bike.

Visitor Attraction Manager, Nick Kite said, “We are always looking at ways that we can further enhance the visitor experience at Llyn Brenig and provide a memorable and enjoyable day out for the whole family.”

“Following the launch of paddle sports on the lake earlier this month, we wanted to offer visitors an activity that could take place in all-weather conditions, all-year round.”

“We think the off-road adventure tour will provide the perfect addition to the fast-growing list of activities now available for our visitors at Llyn Brenig.”

“Unlike other activities, that can be affected by weather conditions, the off-road experience is very unlikely to be cancelled due to adverse weather, in fact the worse the conditions are, the more exciting the experience will be!”

The vehicle being used for the new venture is a Hägglunds Bandvagn (Bv) 206, a tracked, articulated, all-terrain carrier designed to carry army troops in the bogs and woods of the Scandinavian Arctic.

This particular vehicle served in the Swedish armed forces in the 1980s before being shipped to the UK.

The Hägglunds is lightweight and powerful and comprises two units with four powered tracks.

It has “extremely low ground pressure (1.9 psi) due to its wide tracks and will leave very little trace of its journey in the landscapes of Llyn Brenig.” Bosses say.

The very limited physical impact of the Bv 206 on the natural environment adds to Llyn Brenig’s already impressive sustainability credentials.

As well as capturing many hundreds of tonnes of carbon through its woodlands, the site boasts a solar powered visitor’s centre and a wind farm/hydro-electric turbine which produces clean energy and powers around one hundred local properties.

The off-road adventure experience will launch on Monday 27 September and will last approximately 45minutes to one hour, taking visitors on an invigorating behind the scenes tour of the dramatic landscape surrounding Llyn Brenig.

Tours will take place twice daily and will be able to hold up to 8 people per tour.

All passengers will need to wear the provided safety helmet and ear defenders and will be secured in their seats with a four-point harness.

Due to the nature of the experience and for the safety of passengers, only children over the age of six will be permitted to ride in the vehicle. It is also not advised for visitors with back conditions or who are pregnant.

To book a place on one of our off-road adventure experiences’ people will simply need to visit the website and choose a day and time that suits them – find out more here https://llynbrenig.com/all-terrain-adventure/

In addition to the new off-road adventure experience, Llyn Brenig has just launched the hire of stand-up paddleboards and kayaks and already offers visitors the chance to hire a motor or sailing boat or explore the 2500 acres of grassland and woodland by bike or foot using its extensive network of cycle trails and walking paths. Bike hire facilities are also available on-site for all the family including e-bikes. The attraction also has a visitor’s centre and lakeside café, picnic sites, toilets, an adventure play area and ample parking.