Family day out turns to drama as NEWSAR called to 8 stranded in Wepre Park gully

In an unexpected turn of events during a family day out, a group of three adults and five children became trapped at the bottom of a steep gully in Wepre Park on Sunday. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

A sudden rain made the gully very slippery, stopping the family from going either up or down. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

After a call from North Wales Police, the North East Wales Search and Rescue (NEWSAR) arrived at the scene team started their rescue. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The rescue was tricky, needing hundreds of metres of rope and specialist kit to get the family out “luckily none the worse for wear”. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Speaking about the rescue, a NEWSAR spokeperson said, “Due to the steep terrain, we used two separate belay systems to raise all of the family to the top, luckily none the worse for wear.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“Over 600m of rope and 2 technical kits were used in the extraction.”

For the NEWSAR volunteers, the work wasn’t over at the park. Back at their base, they had to clean all the equipment. “It was a very muddy job,” The NEWSAR spokesperson said, pointing out the important work that happens after a rescue. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

This event reminds us how quickly British summer weather can change. NEWSAR asks everyone to be ready for sudden weather changes, especially outdoors. “Always take extra clothes and things to keep dry. Weather can change fast, putting you at risk.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

NEWSAR helps people in Flintshire, Denbighshire, Wrexham, and parts of Conwy & Powys. It’s a charity that runs all day, every day and depends on donations. These keen volunteers are always there to help. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

To help NEWSAR keep doing their important work, you can give money at www.newsar.org.uk/donate.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

