Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 16th Aug 2023

Family day out turns to drama as NEWSAR called to 8 stranded in Wepre Park gully

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

In an unexpected turn of events during a family day out, a group of three adults and five children became trapped at the bottom of a steep gully in Wepre Park on Sunday. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

A sudden rain made the gully very slippery, stopping the family from going either up or down. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

After a call from North Wales Police, the North East Wales Search and Rescue (NEWSAR) arrived at the scene team started their rescue. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The rescue was tricky, needing hundreds of metres of rope and specialist kit to get the family out “luckily none the worse for wear”. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Speaking about the rescue, a NEWSAR spokeperson said, “Due to the steep terrain, we used two separate belay systems to raise all of the family to the top, luckily none the worse for wear.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“Over 600m of rope and 2 technical kits were used in the extraction.”

For the NEWSAR volunteers, the work wasn’t over at the park. Back at their base, they had to clean all the equipment. “It was a very muddy job,” The NEWSAR spokesperson said, pointing out the important work that happens after a rescue. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

This event reminds us how quickly British summer weather can change. NEWSAR asks everyone to be ready for sudden weather changes, especially outdoors. “Always take extra clothes and things to keep dry. Weather can change fast, putting you at risk.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

NEWSAR helps people in Flintshire, Denbighshire, Wrexham, and parts of Conwy & Powys. It’s a charity that runs all day, every day and depends on donations. These keen volunteers are always there to help. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

To help NEWSAR keep doing their important work, you can give money at www.newsar.org.uk/donate.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Latest News

  • UK inflation falls sharply to 6.8% driven by drop in gas and electricity prices
  • Best of Deeside’s engineering expertise showcased to North Wales Minister.
  • River Dee restoration boosts juvenile fish survival

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    UK inflation falls sharply to 6.8% driven by drop in gas and electricity prices

    News

    Best of Deeside’s engineering expertise showcased to North Wales Minister.

    News

    River Dee restoration boosts juvenile fish survival

    News

    Cheshire castle estate to host free celebration of young showjumping talent

    News

    Chester graduate’s debut novel ‘Pearl’ nominated for prestigious 2023 Booker Prize

    News

    Scheme to help support coastal communities tackle climate emergency

    News

    A55 incidents cause long delays for drivers

    News

    New partnership eyes sustainable restoration of Chester’s historic City Walls

    News

    Surge in child online grooming in Wales amid calls for stronger safety laws

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn