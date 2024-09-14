Falls prevention in Wales saves millions and empowers older adults, taskforce reports

The National Falls Prevention Taskforce Wales has highlighted the significant impact of its work in reducing falls among older people, just ahead of National Falls Awareness Week, taking place from 16th to 20th September 2024.

The Taskforce, which includes organisations such as Age Cymru, Age Connects Wales, Care & Repair Cymru, and St John Ambulance Cymru, emphasises the critical role of preventative measures in safeguarding health, maintaining independence, and reducing strain on health and social care services.

Since 2018, St John Ambulance Cymru’s Falls Response Service has assisted more than 41,000 people, averting the need for ambulances in 23,900 cases.

This initiative, conducted in partnership with the Welsh Ambulance Services University NHS Trust, highlights how targeted support can dramatically ease the pressure on emergency services.

Many care workers and family members lack training in how to assist people after a fall, underscoring the importance of such specialised services.

Research by Care & Repair Cymru and Swansea University also demonstrates the profound impact of home modifications.

Their study found that simple interventions, such as installing grab rails and improving lighting, reduced hospital admissions from falls by 17% among those aged 60 and over.

These adjustments saved the Welsh NHS around £25 million last year, while reducing ambulance callouts saved a further £850,000.

Age Cymru’s activity programmes, aimed at improving fitness and balance among older adults, have also made a marked difference. In 2023, over 37,000 physical activity sessions were conducted, with options ranging from chair-based exercises to Tai Chi.

Such programmes help to prevent falls by improving strength and balance, two key factors in maintaining mobility and stability as people age.

Footcare services provided by the Age Cymru Partnership and Age Connects Wales also play a crucial role in preventing falls, particularly through toenail clipping and related care, which helps keep older adults steady on their feet.

NHS Wales reports that one in three people over the age of 65, and half of those aged 80 or older, experience at least one fall per year, making prevention a vital focus.

Dawn Bowden, Minister for Children and Social Care, praised the Taskforce’s efforts, saying, “This invaluable work helps prevent hospital admissions and makes substantial savings, which can be reinvested into the NHS to deliver better outcomes for all.”

Heather Ferguson, Taskforce Chair from Age Cymru, stressed the importance of continuing to support these services.

“These community-based interventions make a vital contribution to our health and social care services, saving millions of pounds each year while helping thousands of older people stay safe and well.”

To further raise awareness, the Taskforce is launching a new leaflet during Falls Awareness Week.

The leaflet aims to provide older adults with the information they need to reduce their risk of falling and live more independently.

For more information, visit Age Cymru’s website or contact them on 029 2043 1555.