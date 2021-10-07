Expansion of Flintshire’s largest museum showcases county’s collective memories

A Flintshire heritage centre that showcases the history of the region can now display a larger number of its 8000 artefacts thanks to the creation of new exhibition space.

Originally comprising of two rooms, the floorplan of the new space at the museum within Greenfield Valley Heritage Park has been completely renovated into one larger, single space.

The new location will be managed by the Aura Museum Service on behalf of the Greenfield Valley Trust.

Greenfield Valley, which has a close working relationship with Flintshire County Council, is now opening the doors to locals and tourists to visit and explore the exhibition space and discover the rich culture of the county.

The museum ran its first exhibition from 17 July to 1 August, joining the UK-wide Festival of Archaeology.

Through the theme “exploring local places”, the event featured cultural objects which could not be accessed anywhere else and highlighted Flintshire’s significance as Wales’ smallest historical county.

Another exhibition included the work of Cornwall-based artist Rosemary Herman. Native to Flintshire, Rosemary created paintings of Coleshill Barn, a site which was moved and rebuilt in the 1980s.

Rosemary asked the centre for pictures of the building as her grandfather worked at the barn, with four of her paintings of the site displayed in the exhibition.

The collection also included a depiction of her grandfather’s boat at Point of Ayr, as well as some words from Rosemary accompanying each piece.

Sarah Pevely, the assistant curator at the museum, said: “The exhibition at Greenfield Valley Heritage Park is a versatile setting which educates visitors on Flintshire’s social, agricultural, and industrial history.

“The new space gives us more of an opportunity to showcase historical and cultural objects not displayed before, it can also support temporary displays, exhibitions and art installations as well, which is very exciting for us.”

In the next showcase, the venue will shed light on the memories of major Greenfield factory Courtaulds, which employed thousands up until the 1980s.

The exhibition will include a project previously put together by the museum which recorded people’s memories of Courtaulds as well as donated objects and personal photographs.

Gwladys Harrison, chair of the Greenfield Valley trust board, said: “Generations of Flintshire residents have tapped into the history of Greenfield Valley, whether it’s working at sites like Courtaulds, the Holywell Textile Mill or Halls Pop Works, living nearby, or even just taking a walk through the heritage centre itself.

“This expansive history can now continue to shine thanks to the new exhibition centre, which can provide a wealth of cultural knowledge within visitors can dive into.”