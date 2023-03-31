Exciting free local Easter events from the Groundwork North Wales Group

The Groundwork North Wales Group say they are ‘thrilled’ to be holding a series of Easter family events this Easter Holiday at a variety of location across North East Wales, ranging from Easter trails and craft events to an Easter gift and craft Fair. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

On April 1st Groundwork North Wales will host an Easter Gift & Craft Fair at Venue in the Park, Alyn Waters Country Park from 11 am. Entry is free to shoppers and browsers. The fair will feature fabulous crafts and gift ideas from local suppliers, and Caffi Cyfle will be serving its usual delicious cakes and refreshments. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Join the Our Back Yard team on the 5th April for an afternoon of spring family bushcraft in the Community Gardens in Connah’s Quay, Flintshire from 1pm – 3pm. Families can create art from natural materials, foraged from around the gardens and finish up by getting warm next to a campfire toasting marshmallows. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Wild Ground, part of the Groundwork North Wales group is holding 2 Easter Trail & Spring Crafts family events. The first on the 5th of April at Rhydymwyn Nature Reserve, Flintshire 11 am – 1 pm. On the 6th April there is an Easter Spring Trail & Craft event at Lane End nature reserve, Buckley, Flintshire 1 pm to 3 pm. Spaces are limited at both events and booking is required by messaging via Facebook, info@wild-ground.org.uk or calling 01978 757524 ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Join the Wellies in the Woods team at various locations during the Easter holidays for wildlife exploration sessions, getting creative with nature and getting active. Wellies in the Woods is running 5 different activity sessions this Easter holidays at different locations, which are suitable for children aged 3 to 8 years old. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

There are Wellies in the Wood sessions on the 3rd and 4th April, at Alyn Waters Country Park and at Ty Mawr Country Park, both in the Wrexham area.

On the 11th April the Wellies in the Woods team will be at Greenfield Valley, Holywell, Flintshire, on the 13th April at Plas Pentwyn, Wrexham. The final session promises lots of fun and adventure with a beach exploration at Gronant Dunes, Flintshire for a morning of beach exploration. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

All Wellies in the Woods sessions will run from 10am – 1pm, booking is not essential. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

At Groundwork North Wales Plas Power site, Wrexham on Wednesday 5th April from 2 pm to 3.30 pm there will be a family friendly fun Easter Nest Making & Trail event. Booking is required by messaging via Facebook, info@groundworknorthwales.org.uk or calling 01978 757524 ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

On Thursday 13th April there will be a River Crafting Workshop from 10.30 am until 2.30 pm near to King’s Mill, at Luke O Connor House, Resource Centre, 21 Barter Court, Hightown, Wrexham, LL13 8QT. Booking is required by messaging via Facebook, info@groundworknorthwales.org.uk or calling 01978 757524 ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Minera Lead Mines sees two Easter events this year, both starting at 1 pm. On the 4th April families can join the team for an Easter themed scavenger hunt and create a seasonal Easter wreath from natural materials to take home. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

On the 11th April the session will involve making magical suncatchers and spring crowns from natural materials. Booking is required for these events via Facebook, info@groundworknorthwales.org.uk or calling 01978 757524. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

All events apart from the Easter Gift and Craft Fair and Wellies in the Woods must be booked in advance by calling Groundwork North Wales or Wild Ground on 01978 757524, messaging via Facebook or emailing info@groundworknorthwales.org.uk. More details about each event and other events can be found on www.groundworknorthwales.org.uk/events ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

