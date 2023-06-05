“Everyone has the right to feel safe from discrimination and exclusion,” says North Wales PCC

The North Wales Police and Crime Commissioner has reiterated his determination to see a North Wales that embraces diversity and inclusion and fights against discrimination.

June is Pride Month, the annual celebration of the many contributions made by the LGBTQ+ community to history, society and cultures around the world.

Recently, Andy Dunbobbin, north Wales PCC, visited the GISDA base in Caernarfon to meet the staff and young people at their LGBTQ+ Youth Club.

GISDA is a charity founded in 1985 that provides intensive support and offers opportunities to vulnerable young people aged between 14 and 25 years old in North Wales. They also have bases in Pwllheli and Blaenau Ffestiniog.

As part of its work, it supports LGBTQ+ young people who need advice, information and support.

While at the Youth Club session, Andy Dunbobbin heard directly from the young people about their experiences of hate crime in the community and how this has affected them.

He also heard from them how wider lack of opportunities can affect young people in rural areas, such as lack of jobs and poor public transport.

On June 24, North Wales Pride is taking place in Caernarfon and the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner is proud to be an official sponsor of the event.

This follows on from the office's recent sponsorship of Colwyn Bay Pride in May, which saw hundreds of people visit Colwyn Bay promenade for advice, support, music and entertainment.

North Wales Pride was established in 2011 and is a unique and important event that celebrates the LGBTQ+ community and offers opportunities to bring people together and reduce rural isolation.

North Wales Police will also soon be holding its next LGBT+ Community Group Meeting at Force Headquarters, Colwyn Bay, which is open to all community members and partners.

During these regular evenings there is the opportunity to have face to face discussions with police officers from the Force's Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Team, to discuss issues, or raise concerns and to hear the latest updates from services.

North Wales Police and Crime Commissioner, Andy Dunbobbin, commented: "I want to see a North Wales where everyone feels included and welcome whatever their sexuality, gender identity, or any other aspect that makes them who they are, or who they want to be.

"Everyone has the right to feel safe from discrimination and exclusion. This is what Pride Month is all about and why I am proud to support it.

"I value the work of North Wales Police in combatting crime against the LGBTQ+ community, and I value the community's advice and guidance on how we can serve and protect them even better."

To find out more about North Wales Pride, visit: Home | Cymru Pride Wales (northwalespride.wales)

