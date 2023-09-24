Dream job alert: Fancy being a Giraffe Keeper at world-famous Chester Zoo?

Ever dreamt of working with giraffes, camels, and other incredible species? A fantastic Keeper role has opened up at Chester Zoo.

Recognised worldwide not only as an award-winning tourist destination, Chester Zoo's legacy is a mosaic of passionate, dedicated teams ensuring a brighter future for all species under its care.

This golden opportunity calls to those eager to embark on a unique journey with majestic creatures like giraffes, camels, tapirs, and more.

The focus is on a Keeper role within their devoted Giraffes team, promising unmatched hands-on experience with a diverse array of hoofstock species.

As a Keeper, responsibilities include but aren't limited to ensuring the highest quality of animal care and welfare, assisting with medical procedures, creating unforgettable moments for visitors, and demonstrating a deep-rooted motivation to work both independently and collaboratively.

The chosen individual can expect a competitive salary and a 40-hour workweek.

Additional benefits include 33 days of annual leave, access to healthcare, and a host of discounts and memberships. Moreover, opportunities for training and career advancement are embedded within the role.

Qualifications in zoological science or equivalent experience, expertise in the care of hoofstock species, especially giraffes and camels, and possession of a driving licence are crucial for applicants.

Familiarity with multi-species exhibits and specific software tools would further enhance an applicant's profile.

With the recruitment process currently underway, prospective candidates are urged to seize the moment and apply as soon as possible.

While many know Chester Zoo as the UK's most beloved animal attraction, its true essence lies in its unwavering commitment to global conservation efforts, especially amidst the alarming global extinction crisis.

The find out more about the job go to https://www.jobtrain.co.uk/chesterzoo/Job/JobDetail?JobId=822

‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​

‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​

