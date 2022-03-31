Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 31st Mar 2022

Updated: Thu 31st Mar

Energy supplier websites crash as consumers rush to input meter readings

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

A number of energy firm websites have been struggling this morning as people rush to input meter readings.

The new price cap comes into effect tomorrow and it has widely been reported that today is the final day for consumers to submit meter readings to suppliers in order not to be charged over the odds.

Consumers have reported Scottish Power, British Gas, E.ON, EDF and Shell Energy are reported to have been struggling

The energy price cap will rise on Friday by an average of 54%, increasing a typical bill to £1,971/year – up £700/year.

In a series of tweets, founder of MoneySavingExpert.com Martin Lewis said: “I’m getting many many reports of people struggling to submit meter readings.”

“The volume isn’t unexpected. Firms really should’ve been better prepared. It’s not good enough ofgem please can you look into this.”

He said: “To reiterate again you DON’T need to give a meter reading today if you’re on a fixed deal, or are in Northern Ireland, or anyone else who’s tariff is not on the price cap.”

“And again if on smart/prepay just take pic of your meter, no need to submit.”

He added: “If you can’t get to do a meter reading today, do it tomorrow, or Sunday, or monday.”

“The nearer to today you do it the less chance of mis-estimates, so don’t panic about missing it (either through your own or the firm’s issue) just get it in as soon as you can.”

https://www.moneysavingexpert.com/latesttip/#energy

 



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Council tax bills set to increase by 4% in Flintshire on Friday

News

Live On The Square: Mold’s hottest music festival returns in May

News

Costa drive-thru plans for Gateway to Wales hotel site refused again

News

North Flintshire Police investigating public order incident appeal for witnesses

News

Plans to charge Chester residents for disposing of construction and DIY waste postponed

News

Flintshire Council warning as scammers target £500 support for unpaid carers

News

Cold snap brings snow to Flintshire this morning

News

North Wales PCC: “makes no apology” for attempting to tackle wildlife crime amid plans for hunting review

News

Welsh Ambulance Service commends military’s contribution to Covid-19 effort

News





Read 384,957 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn