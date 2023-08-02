Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 2nd Aug 2023

Energy-from-waste operator Enfinium plans carbon capture at Deeside’s Parc Adfer

UK energy from waste business enfinium has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Eni UK to further carbon capture and storage (CCS) technology at Parc Adfer in Deeside. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

This initiative could result in hundreds of thousands of tonnes of high-quality carbon removals in the coming years. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Eni UK, a UK subsidiary of the global energy giant Eni S.p.A, will act as the developer and operator for the CO2 transport and storage infrastructure, linking with the HyNet North West cluster. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

This move is aligned with the UK Government’s priority projects to deploy carbon capture utilisation (CCU) across two industrial clusters by the mid-2020s. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Parc Adfer, managed by enfinium on behalf of five North Wales councils, diverts 200,000 tonnes of non-recyclable waste from landfill annually, producing energy to power over 45,000 UK homes and businesses. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The integration of carbon capture technology is expected to enable the net removal of over 100,000 tonnes of CO2 from the atmosphere each year, accelerating North Wales’s decarbonisation initiatives and catalysing clean growth in the region. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Mike Maudsley, CEO of enfinium, celebrated the partnership, emphasising that “energy from waste is the only proven long-term solution for sustainably managing unrecyclable waste.” The connection to the HyNet North West cluster would enable the generation of carbon-negative electricity to support Wales’s renewable power goals. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Ruth Herbert, CEO of the Carbon Capture and Storage Association, lauded the project for its potential to help Wales meet key policy objectives. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Ben Burggraaf, CEO of Net Zero Industry Wales, praised the partnership’s potential to attract green investment to the Deeside industrial area. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

