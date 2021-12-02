Energy bills could rise by £240 per household next year – but simple energy saving steps can cut costs

New research by Energy Saving Trust has found that energy bills could rise by £240 in 2022 for a typical three-bedroom, gas-heated home, with this household projected to spend a total £1,360 on energy.

With the expected rise of the energy price cap early next year, many people could see the cost of heating their homes rise to unprecedented levels.

Energy Saving Trust has provided the new calculations to help ensure that people understand what the energy price increases could mean for them, and how to minimise their bills.

To help people protect themselves against the projected increase, Energy Saving Trust has provided 12 simple tips to save energy, cash and reduce carbon.

Households who take the below actions could save up to £248 on their energy bills – reducing the impact of the projected increase in energy costs on people’s pockets, without compromising their health, wellbeing or lifestyle.

Using energy at home emits around 3,300kg CO2e per year. Taking the below steps would also result in a reduction of 674kg of carbon dioxide from the typical house, helping to protect the planet, reducing the typical home’s energy carbon footprint by 20%.

674kg CO2 is the same as driving 2,400 miles – that’s driving from London to Bristol 20 times.