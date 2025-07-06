Emergency teams rescue injured climber at Devils Gorge, Loggerheads

North East Wales Search and Rescue (NEWSAR) were called out on Thursday afternoon to assist after a climber suffered an ankle injury following a fall at Devils Gorge, Loggerheads.

North Wales Police contacted the team, who quickly deployed alongside Welsh Ambulance Service and EMERTS, the Emergency Medical Retrieval and Transfer Service.

The rescue team assessed the area and helped with extracting the casualty. Pain relief and splinting were given before the injured climber was stretchered to a waiting helicopter for onward transfer to hospital.

North East Wales Search and Rescue thanked all involved in the successful multi-agency response and wished the casualty a swift recovery.

Lifesaving efforts by volunteers

NEWSAR is a volunteer-run rescue team that operates 24/7 across Flintshire, Denbighshire, Wrexham, and parts of Conwy and Powys, responding to mountain rescue emergencies and searches for missing persons.

Founded in 1979, the team is affiliated with the North Wales Mountain Rescue Association and also assists neighbouring areas such as Cheshire and Shropshire when needed.

As a registered charity, NEWSAR relies entirely on donations and grants to cover its £30,000 annual operating costs. These funds support essential equipment, vehicle maintenance, and ongoing volunteer training.

Donations to support the rescue team can be made via the NEWSAR fundraising page.

